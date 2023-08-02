Open Menu

Tokyo Stocks Close Lower

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 02, 2023 | 07:57 PM

Tokyo stocks close lower

Tokyo stocks tumbled more than two percent on Wednesday in their biggest single-day drop this year, mirroring selling across Asian markets after Fitch cut the United States' AAA credit rating

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2023 ):Tokyo stocks tumbled more than two percent on Wednesday in their biggest single-day drop this year, mirroring selling across Asian markets after Fitch cut the United States' AAA credit rating.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index dropped 2.30 percent, or 768.89 points, to 32,707.69, while the broader Topix index ended down 1.52 percent, or 35.60 points, at 2,301.76.

Hours before the Tokyo market opened, Fitch downgraded the United States' top-notch credit rating by a step, citing a growing federal debt burden and an "erosion of governance" that has manifested in debt limit standoffs.

Overnight on Wall Street, the broad-based S&P 500 shed 0.3 percent, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq fell 0.4 percent, while the Dow gained 0.2 percent.

"Fitch's downgrade and rise in yields of US bonds led to selling in US high tech shares. That, in turn, weighed on the Tokyo market," Toyo Securities senior strategist Ryuta Otsuka told AFP.

"In addition to falls in US high-tech shares, rise in yields of long-term bonds in the domestic market is also accelerating stocks selling," Daiwa Securities said in a commentary.

Japan's 10-year bond yield hit a nine-year high of 0.625 percent on Wednesday, Jiji Press reported, reflecting the Bank of Japan's tweak last week to part of its policy tools to maintain ultra-loose monetary policy.

The dollar fetched 142.89 yen in Asian trade, against 143.34 yen in New York late Tuesday.

Among individual equities, Uniqlo operator and market heavyweight Fast Retailing dropped 3.90 percent to 34,530 yen, SoftBank Group lost 3.68 percent to 6,983 yen and chip-testing equipment maker Advantest sank 4.48 percent to 19,400 yen.

Toyota climbed 2.33 percent to 2,502.5 yen after having gained 2.49 percent in the previous session following its announcement of better-than-expected financial results.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Dollar Bank Tokyo New York Japan United States Stocks Market Asia

Recent Stories

Mega health, infrastructure projects under executi ..

Mega health, infrastructure projects under execution at fast pace in Multan: Com ..

2 minutes ago
 Police arrest two drug peddlers, recover gutka

Police arrest two drug peddlers, recover gutka

2 minutes ago
 PFA to conduct nutritional profiling of athletes, ..

PFA to conduct nutritional profiling of athletes, Wahab Riaz visits PFA

2 minutes ago
 Catalonia Declares State of Emergency in 22 Munici ..

Catalonia Declares State of Emergency in 22 Municipalities of Girona Due to Drou ..

2 minutes ago
 Spain Arrests EU's 3 Most Wanted Fugitives Suspect ..

Spain Arrests EU's 3 Most Wanted Fugitives Suspected of Drug Smuggling

2 minutes ago
 Financial Audit Authority conducts an introductory ..

Financial Audit Authority conducts an introductory workshop on anti-fraud

22 minutes ago
DC visits areas near Sutlej river to inspect flood ..

DC visits areas near Sutlej river to inspect flood situation

10 minutes ago
 Embassy launches 'Green Legacy Initiative of Ethio ..

Embassy launches 'Green Legacy Initiative of Ethiopia's PM' in Islamabad

8 minutes ago
 Drug smuggler sentenced to life imprisonment with ..

Drug smuggler sentenced to life imprisonment with Rs 0.5 m fine

8 minutes ago
 Austin, Nyusi Discuss US-Mozambique Military Ties, ..

Austin, Nyusi Discuss US-Mozambique Military Ties, Security in Cabo Delgado Prov ..

9 minutes ago
 Authorities issued severe weather advisory for Abb ..

Authorities issued severe weather advisory for Abbottabad

9 minutes ago
 UNICEF-funded Oxygen plant made functional at DHQ ..

UNICEF-funded Oxygen plant made functional at DHQ hospital

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Business