Open Menu

Tokyo Stocks Close Lower

Faizan Hashmi Published December 04, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Tokyo stocks close lower

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) Tokyo stocks closed lower on Monday as a higher Yen against the Dollar weighed on export-oriented companies.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index lost 0.60 percent, or 200.24 points, to 33,231.27, while the broader Topix slipped 0.83 percent, or 19.87 points, to 2,362.65.

The dollar fetched 146.77 yen in Asian trade, down from 146.84 yen in New York and 148.05 yen in Tokyo on Friday.

A higher yen is negative for Japanese exporters in general because it deflates their repatriated profits while weakening their products' price competitiveness in foreign markets.

"In addition to the yen's appreciation in the forex market, which is a headwind against export-oriented shares, uncertainties over the Japanese political scene may be weighing on the market," Daiwa Securities said.

Recent polls show Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's public support rate has been dwindling to 30 percent or lower, the lowest levels since he took office in October 2021.

Traders were also cautious ahead of key US jobs data due later this week, Mizuho Securities said.

In Tokyo, Toyota dropped 2.31 percent to 2,767.5 yen, Sony Group fell 1.34 percent to 12,550 yen, and IT system firm NEC ended down 1.48 percent at 8,233 yen.

Chip-testing equipment maker Advantest sank 0.74 percent to 4,588 yen. Optical and precision machinery maker Olympus ended down 1.69 percent to 2,156 yen.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Dollar Tokyo Price New York May October Stocks Market From Toyota Asia Jobs

Recent Stories

Imran Khan is once again busy making statements to ..

Imran Khan is once again busy making statements to make the country suffer diplo ..

29 minutes ago
 The Dubai Customs Consultative Council Commends Ec ..

The Dubai Customs Consultative Council Commends Economic Performance in 2023

1 hour ago
 Imran Khan says he will choose jail or even death ..

Imran Khan says he will choose jail or even death over making any deal

3 hours ago
 Cipher Case: Special Court to frame charges agains ..

Cipher Case: Special Court to frame charges against Imran Khan, Qureshi on Dec 1 ..

4 hours ago
 Israel launches ground operation to refugee-crowde ..

Israel launches ground operation to refugee-crowded south of Gaza

6 hours ago
 Caretaker Prime Minister meets the Prime Minister ..

Caretaker Prime Minister meets the Prime Minister of Syria

6 hours ago
Caretaker Prime Minister meets President of Maldiv ..

Caretaker Prime Minister meets President of Maldives on the sidelines of COP28 i ..

6 hours ago
 Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar participates in ..

Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar participates in the Global Stock Take High Le ..

6 hours ago
 Pakistani American Physicians valuable asset for b ..

Pakistani American Physicians valuable asset for both countries: Masood Khan

6 hours ago
 Maualana Fazl to become next president of Pakistan ..

Maualana Fazl to become next president of Pakistan, says JUI-F

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 December 2023

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 December 2023

9 hours ago

More Stories From Business