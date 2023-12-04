Tokyo stocks close lower

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) Tokyo stocks closed lower on Monday as a higher Yen against the Dollar weighed on export-oriented companies.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index lost 0.60 percent, or 200.24 points, to 33,231.27, while the broader Topix slipped 0.83 percent, or 19.87 points, to 2,362.65.

The dollar fetched 146.77 yen in Asian trade, down from 146.84 yen in New York and 148.05 yen in Tokyo on Friday.

A higher yen is negative for Japanese exporters in general because it deflates their repatriated profits while weakening their products' price competitiveness in foreign markets.

"In addition to the yen's appreciation in the forex market, which is a headwind against export-oriented shares, uncertainties over the Japanese political scene may be weighing on the market," Daiwa Securities said.

Recent polls show Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's public support rate has been dwindling to 30 percent or lower, the lowest levels since he took office in October 2021.

Traders were also cautious ahead of key US jobs data due later this week, Mizuho Securities said.

In Tokyo, Toyota dropped 2.31 percent to 2,767.5 yen, Sony Group fell 1.34 percent to 12,550 yen, and IT system firm NEC ended down 1.48 percent at 8,233 yen.

Chip-testing equipment maker Advantest sank 0.74 percent to 4,588 yen. Optical and precision machinery maker Olympus ended down 1.69 percent to 2,156 yen.