Tokyo Stocks Close Lower
Faizan Hashmi Published January 24, 2024 | 05:43 PM
Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) Tokyo stocks closed lower on Wednesday as investors digested the Bank of Japan's decision to maintain its long-standing ultra-loose policies.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index lost 0.80 percent, or 291.09 points, to end at 36,226.48, while the broader Topix index fell 0.51 percent, or 12.85 points, to 2,529.22.
"There was no major surprise in yesterday's BoJ meeting or the governor's press conference, (but) Japan's long-term interest rates rose sharply on the view that an early 'lifting of negative interest rates' is a done deal," Iwai Cosmo Securities said.
"Combined with a sense of caution about the recent sharp rally, the Nikkei index was down," it said.
"The degree of certainty (of achieving the two percent inflation goal) is rising gradually," BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda said on Tuesday.
In Tokyo trading, Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing dropped 1.56 percent to 39,090 yen while industrial robot maker Fanuc lost 2.35 percent to 4,238 yen.
Stocks of industries that face a negative impact from the rise of interest rates tanked.
Real estate giant Mitsui Fudosan plunged 4.18 percent to 3,671 yen and developer Mitsubishi Estate dropped 3.84 percent to 2,054 yen.
The dollar fetched 147.91 yen, against 148.32 yen in New York and 148.11 yen in Tokyo late Tuesday.
