Tokyo stocks close lower 17th Feb, 2022

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :Tokyo stocks ended lower Thursday as concerns over geopolitical risks linked to the Ukraine situation continued to weigh on market sentiment.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index dropped 0.83 percent or 227.53 points to close at 27,232.87, while the broader Topix index lost 0.79 percent or 15.39 points to 1,931.24.