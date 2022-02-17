UrduPoint.com

Tokyo Stocks Close Lower 17th Feb, 2022

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 17, 2022 | 12:37 PM

Tokyo stocks close lower 17th Feb, 2022

Tokyo stocks ended lower Thursday as concerns over geopolitical risks linked to the Ukraine situation continued to weigh on market sentiment

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :Tokyo stocks ended lower Thursday as concerns over geopolitical risks linked to the Ukraine situation continued to weigh on market sentiment.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index dropped 0.83 percent or 227.53 points to close at 27,232.87, while the broader Topix index lost 0.79 percent or 15.39 points to 1,931.24.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Ukraine Tokyo Stocks Market

Recent Stories

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi celebrates Korean Ne ..

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi celebrates Korean New Year

25 minutes ago
 Local Press: Together, &#039;Dubai Can&#039; imagi ..

Local Press: Together, &#039;Dubai Can&#039; imagine a plastic free world

54 minutes ago
 Global COVID-19 cases cross 414.9 million

Global COVID-19 cases cross 414.9 million

54 minutes ago
 Over 94 killed in heavy rains, flooding in Brazil& ..

Over 94 killed in heavy rains, flooding in Brazil&#039;s &#039;Imperial City&#03 ..

54 minutes ago
 S. Korea reports 93,135 new COVID-19 cases

S. Korea reports 93,135 new COVID-19 cases

55 minutes ago
 Germany to lift most coronavirus restrictions from ..

Germany to lift most coronavirus restrictions from March 20

55 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>