Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :Tokyo stocks closed lower Tuesday as investors reaped profits on rebounds while waiting for earnings from major companies later in the week.

The key Nikkei 225 index dropped 0.26 percent, or 58.47 points, to end at 22,657.38, while the broader Topix lost 0.48 percent, or 7.57 points, to 1,569.12.