Tokyo Stocks Close Lower After BoJ Decision

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2023 ):Tokyo stocks closed lower on Friday as a higher yen weighed on exporters, while investors digested the Bank of Japan's decision to ease its grip on its super-loose monetary policy.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index dropped 0.40 percent, or 131.93 points, to 32,759.23, while the broader Topix index ended down 0.20 percent, or 4.53 points, at 2,290.61.

During the Tokyo market's lunch break, the Bank of Japan announced it would keep its ultra-loose monetary policy but allow "greater flexibility" for one of its policy tools, seen as a small step towards normalization.

The central bank has for years embarked on a process known as yield curve control (YCC) whereby it allows government bonds to move in a narrow band as part of a drive to boost the long-struggling economy.

However, after a closely watched meeting, it said it would allow "greater flexibility" in controlling bond yields as it hiked its inflation forecast for the current fiscal year.

The move sent the dollar-yen rate fluctuating without a sense of direction, with the dollar slipping to mid-138 yen levels at one point before rebounding to 139.

10 yen -- little changed from around 139.12 yen in the morning.

That was still down from 139.44 yen in New York and 140.17 yen in Tokyo late Thursday, as the yen had already firmed before the BoJ decision following local media reports anticipating the central bank's move.

"The higher yen against the dollar, following the BoJ's decision, weighed on export-oriented shares," Toyo Securities strategist Shiki Sato told AFP.

"But the pressure is a temporary one, as investors' focus is now shifting to upcoming corporate earnings," he added.

Among individual equities, Toyota closed down 0.45 percent at 2,310 yen, Sony Group fell 1.29 percent to 13,040 yen, and industrial robot maker Fanuc dropped 1.92 percent to 4,689 yen.

ANA Holdings gained 0.77 percent to 3,423 yen. After the market closed, the airline said it had returned to operating profit in the first quarter to June.

