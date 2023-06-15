UrduPoint.com

Tokyo Stocks Close Lower After Central Bank Moves

Umer Jamshaid Published June 15, 2023 | 08:32 PM

Tokyo stocks close lower after central bank moves

Tokyo stocks closed modestly lower Thursday after policy decisions from the US Federal Reserve and China's central bank, with focus shifting to the European Central Bank

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ):Tokyo stocks closed modestly lower Thursday after policy decisions from the US Federal Reserve and China's central bank, with focus shifting to the European Central Bank.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index slipped 0.05 percent, or 16.93 points, to 33,485.49, while the broader Topix index ended down 0.02 percent, or 0.56 points, at 2,293.97.

The dollar fetched 141.19 yen in Asia, up from 139.94 yen in New York on Wednesday.

Japanese markets zigzagged between positive and negative territory during the session, influenced by profit-taking and support from US tech rallies.

Overnight, the Fed maintained interest rates as expected, but signalled plans for additional increases, while the People's Bank of China cut a key rate on Thursday morning.

Now, traders are awaiting the European Central Bank's policy decision later in the day, Daiwa Securities senior strategist Shuji Hosoi said.

The ECB is expected to again hike interest rates and signal that the fight against inflation is not over yet.

"In that case, the yen would depreciate further, and dollar-denominated Japanese shares would be cheaper for foreign investors, prompting drastic changes in stock prices," Hosoi said.

A cheaper yen against the dollar also "supported strength in export-related shares," IwaiCosmo Securities said.

Major Chinese economic data released Thursday "were weaker than expected, but that was offset by the Chinese central bank's interest rate cut," the brokerage added.

Pharmaceuticals were among the losers in Tokyo, with Daiichi Sankyo sinking 3.98 percent to 4,800 yen, and Eisai dropping 5.91 percent to 9,527 yen.

Chip-linked shares rallied, however, with Advantest jumping 1.88 percent to 19,550 yen, and Tokyo Electron climbing 2.01 percent to 20,300 yen.

SoftBank Group lost 1.79 percent to 6,492 yen, while Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing fell 1.00 percent to 36,570 yen.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Dollar China Bank Tokyo New York Stocks Market From Asia

Recent Stories

Denmark, Netherlands Sign Agreement on Purchasing ..

Denmark, Netherlands Sign Agreement on Purchasing 14 Leopard 2 Tanks for Ukraine ..

52 minutes ago
 US Energy Advisor Says European Countries Still Ri ..

US Energy Advisor Says European Countries Still Risk Winter Gas Energy Shortages

52 minutes ago
 1,1000 more cops to become part of police force so ..

1,1000 more cops to become part of police force soon: Inspector General of Polic ..

48 minutes ago
 Third of AmCham Companies Now Belong to Russian Ow ..

Third of AmCham Companies Now Belong to Russian Owners - CEO

48 minutes ago
 UN Security Council adopts historic UAE- and UK-le ..

UN Security Council adopts historic UAE- and UK-led resolution on tolerance in a ..

1 hour ago
 Infinix ranked #45 in Kantar BrandZ Top 50 Chinese ..

Infinix ranked #45 in Kantar BrandZ Top 50 Chinese Global Brand Builders of 2023 ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.