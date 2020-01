(@imziishan)

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) :Tokyo stocks closed lower on Wednesday, snapping a three-session winning streak as investors waited for the signing of a US-China trade deal.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index lost 0.45 percent, or 108.59 points, to end at 23,916.58 while the broader Topix index was down 0.54 percent, or 9.47 points, at 1,731.06.