Tokyo Stocks Close Lower After Trump-Biden Debate
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 11:51 AM
Tokyo stocks closed lower on Wednesday after the first US presidential debate between Democrat Joe Biden and President Donald Trump, which turned into a shouting match
Tokyo (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :Tokyo stocks closed lower on Wednesday after the first US presidential debate between Democrat Joe Biden and President Donald Trump, which turned into a shouting match.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 1.50 percent or 353.98 points to end at 23,185.12, while the broader Topix index dropped 1.97 percent or 32.61 points to 1,625.49.