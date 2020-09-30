Tokyo stocks close lower after Trump-Biden debate

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Tokyo stocks closed lower on Wednesday after the first US presidential debate between Democrat Joe Biden and President Donald Trump, which turned into a shouting match

Tokyo (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :Tokyo stocks closed lower on Wednesday after the first US presidential debate between Democrat Joe Biden and President Donald Trump, which turned into a shouting match.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 1.50 percent or 353.98 points to end at 23,185.12, while the broader Topix index dropped 1.97 percent or 32.61 points to 1,625.49.