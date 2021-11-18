Tokyo stocks close lower after US falls 18th Nov, 2021

Tokyo stocks closed lower on Thursday after Wall Street falls on profit-taking, as investors' focus shifted to the expected announcement of new pandemic stimulus in Japan

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks closed lower on Thursday after Wall Street falls on profit-taking, as investors' focus shifted to the expected announcement of new pandemic stimulus in Japan.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index slid 0.30 percent or 89.67 points to end at 29,598.66, while the broader Topix index inched down 0.14 percent or 2.82 points to 2,035.52.