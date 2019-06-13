Tokyo stocks close lower after Wall St losses

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2019 ) :Tokyo stocks closed lower on Thursday, taking a negative lead from Wall Street amid lingering worries over the US-China trade war, while concerns over Hong Kong protests also weighed on the market.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index slipped 0.46 percent or 97.72 points to end at 21,032.00 while the broader Topix index lost 0.82 percent or 12.72 points at 1,541.50.