(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :Tokyo stocks closed lower on Friday following a plunge in US shares on revived worries about the coronavirus and concerns about overheating equity prices.

The benchmark Nikkei fell 0.75 percent or 167.43 points to end at 22,305.48, while the broader Topix index lost 1.15 percent or 18.24 points to 1,570.68.