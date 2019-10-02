UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tokyo Stocks Close Lower After Wall Street Losses

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 24 minutes ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 11:20 AM

Tokyo stocks close lower after Wall Street losses

Tokyo stocks closed lower on Wednesday as falls on Wall Street weighed on the market

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :Tokyo stocks closed lower on Wednesday as falls on Wall Street weighed on the market.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index lost 0.49 percent or 106.63 points to end at 21,778.61, while the broader Topix index was off 0.42 percent or 6.71 points at 1,596.29.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Tokyo Stocks Market

Recent Stories

New reviews contradict previous guidelines around ..

5 minutes ago

Statins: Link to osteoporosis depends on dosage

5 minutes ago

Better quality 'good' cholesterol may fight athero ..

5 minutes ago

Crimea Sees 5% Increase in Foreign Tourism in Janu ..

7 minutes ago

Uzbek President Works on Joining EAEU - Russian Up ..

7 minutes ago

Nestle sheds skincare brands

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.