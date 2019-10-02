Tokyo stocks close lower after Wall Street losses

(@imziishan)

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :Tokyo stocks closed lower on Wednesday as falls on Wall Street weighed on the market.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index lost 0.49 percent or 106.63 points to end at 21,778.61, while the broader Topix index was off 0.42 percent or 6.71 points at 1,596.29.