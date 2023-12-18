Open Menu

Tokyo Stocks Close Lower Ahead Of BoJ Decision

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 18, 2023 | 05:31 PM

Tokyo stocks closed lower on Monday as investors wait to see what direction the Bank of Japan takes in an upcoming policy decision this week

Tokyo stocks closed lower on Monday as investors wait to see what direction the Bank of Japan takes in an upcoming policy decision this week.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index slid 0.64 percent, or 211.57 points, to end at 32,758.98, while the broader Topix index fell 0.66 percent, or 15.42 points, to 2,316.86.

"There was a widespread mood to wait and see the outcome of the Bank of Japan's monetary policy meeting," Iwai Cosmo Securities said.

Masayuki Kubota, chief strategist of Rakuten Securities, also agreed that the BoJ decision on Tuesday was key.

"There could be some sort of message about lifting negative interest rates," Kubota said.

The brokerage expects that the central bank will announce this week plans to end Japan's negative interest rates and lift them in January.

"If (the Bank moves) as we forecast, the yen is likely to strengthen further," which will in turn weigh on the stock market, he said.

The dollar traded at 142.28 yen in Asian trade, against 142.22 yen in New York late Friday.

In Tokyo trading, Sony Group dropped 2.16 percent to 13,075 yen while Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing lost 1.18 percent to 35,160 yen.

SoftBank Group fell 0.67 percent to 6,047 yen while chip-linked Advantest tumbled 1.75 percent to 4,760 yen.

