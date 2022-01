Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :Tokyo stocks closed lower on Wednesday after a session of risk-averse trade ahead of a key decision from the US Federal Reserve.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 fell 0.44 percent, or 120.01 points, to end at 27,011.33, while the broader Topix index slid 0.25 percent, or 4.77 points, to 1,891.85.