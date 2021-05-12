UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tokyo Stocks Close Lower Ahead Of US Inflation Data

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 12th May 2021 | 01:41 PM

Tokyo stocks close lower ahead of US inflation data

Tokyo stocks closed lower Wednesday ahead of US inflation data on concerns over the winding down of American monetary easing, echoing falls on other Asian bourses

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks closed lower Wednesday ahead of US inflation data on concerns over the winding down of American monetary easing, echoing falls on other Asian bourses.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index closed down 1.61 percent, or 461.08 points, at 28,147.51, while the broader Topix index slipped 1.47 percent, or 27.97 points, to 1,877.95.

"After a rebound from a rout in the previous session, sell orders dominated the market in later trade ahead of the release of the US consumer confidence index" later in the day, Okasan Online Securities said in a commentary.

Worries over a shrinking of US monetary easing and falls on other Asian bourses weighed on the Japanese market, analysts added.

Shares in Toyota rallied 2.18 percent to 8,523 Yen after the world's top-selling automaker said full-year net profit jumped 10.

3 percent even as the pandemic hit the auto industry, projecting growth despite the ongoing semiconductor crisis.

Conglomerate SoftBank Group lost 3.45 percent to 9,180 yen despite a report saying it was expected to post a full-year net profit of 4.9 trillion yen ($45 billion).

After the market close, SoftBank Group reported annual net profit of $45.8 billion, confirming the earlier report.

Nissan plunged 10.04 percent to 520.5 yen after missing forecasts for a profit of 133 billion yen as it was hit by a global shortage of chips for its vehicles.

Shipping firms were among losers, with Nippon Yusen falling 4.14 percent to 4,285 yen and Mitsui O.S.K. Lines dipping 5.73 percent to 4,445 yen.

The Dollar fetched 108.74 yen, compared with 108.62 yen in New York late Tuesday.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Shortage World Dollar Vehicles Tokyo New York Stocks Market Post From Industry Toyota Asia Billion

Recent Stories

Doubts surround India's official Covid-19 death to ..

24 seconds ago

Tourism giant TUI eyes strong summer despite fresh ..

25 seconds ago

Russia Registers 8,217 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 H ..

27 seconds ago

UK Economy Shrinks by 1.5% in First Quarter of 202 ..

29 seconds ago

Israeli Military Says 2 Anti-Tank Missiles Fired F ..

31 seconds ago

Colonial Pipeline OT Networks Unaffected by Recent ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.