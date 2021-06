Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks closed lower on Wednesday on profit-taking, with investors focused on virus cases and key US data this week.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index edged down 0.07 percent or 21.08 points to end at 28,791.53, while the broader Topix index slid 0.30 percent or 5.91 points to 1,943.57.