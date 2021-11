Tokyo stocks close lower ahead of US jobs data

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Tokyo stocks closed lower on Friday on profit-taking ahead of key US payroll data due later in the day

Tokyo, Nov 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks closed lower on Friday on profit-taking ahead of key US payroll data due later in the day.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index ended down 0.61 percent or 182.80 points at 29,611.57 while the broader Topix index slipped 0.69 percent or 14.14 points to close at 2,041.42.