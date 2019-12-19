UrduPoint.com
Tokyo Stocks Close Lower As BoJ Stands Pat

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 19th December 2019 | 11:53 AM

Tokyo stocks close lower as BoJ stands pat

Tokyo stocks closed lower on Thursday due to profit-taking sales with few fresh market-moving events as the Bank of Japan kept its policy unchanged

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ):Tokyo stocks closed lower on Thursday due to profit-taking sales with few fresh market-moving events as the Bank of Japan kept its policy unchanged.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index ended down 0.29 percent or 69.58 points at 23,864.85 while the broader Topix index was off by 0.13 percent or 2.29 points at 1,736.11 at the close.

