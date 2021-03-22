UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tokyo Stocks Close Lower As Renesas Adds To Concerns Over Global Chip Shortage

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 22nd March 2021 | 01:03 PM

Tokyo stocks close lower as Renesas adds to concerns over global chip shortage

Tokyo stocks closed lower Monday with auto-related issues losing ground as Renesas Electronics Corp. warned that a fire at one of its plants could further contribute to a lack of semiconductors and ongoing global supply chain disruptions

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks closed lower Monday with auto-related issues losing ground as Renesas Electronics Corp. warned that a fire at one of its plants could further contribute to a lack of semiconductors and ongoing global supply chain disruptions.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average dropped 617.

90 points, or 2.07 percent, from Friday to close the day at 29,174.15.

The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, meanwhile, lost 22.03 points, or 1.09 percent, to finish at 1,990.18.

Transportation equipment, insurance and machinery-linked issues comprised those that declined the most by the close of play.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Fire Tokyo Tokyo Stock Exchange Stocks All From

Recent Stories

NCOC decides to increase restrictions on activitie ..

21 minutes ago

New Trial Shows AstraZeneca Vaccine Is 79% Effecti ..

2 minutes ago

Outbound parcels through Xinjiang port exceed 10 m ..

2 minutes ago

Deliveroo says set for valuation of up to 8.8 bn i ..

2 minutes ago

About 18,000 People Evacuated in Australia's New S ..

2 minutes ago

OPPO Launches F19 Pro in a Stylish Night in Pakist ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.