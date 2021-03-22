Tokyo stocks close lower as Renesas adds to concerns over global chip shortage

Tokyo stocks closed lower Monday with auto-related issues losing ground as Renesas Electronics Corp. warned that a fire at one of its plants could further contribute to a lack of semiconductors and ongoing global supply chain disruptions

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks closed lower Monday with auto-related issues losing ground as Renesas Electronics Corp. warned that a fire at one of its plants could further contribute to a lack of semiconductors and ongoing global supply chain disruptions.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average dropped 617.

90 points, or 2.07 percent, from Friday to close the day at 29,174.15.

The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, meanwhile, lost 22.03 points, or 1.09 percent, to finish at 1,990.18.

Transportation equipment, insurance and machinery-linked issues comprised those that declined the most by the close of play.