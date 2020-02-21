UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tokyo Stocks Close Lower As Traders Eye Virus Impact

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 04:16 PM

Tokyo stocks close lower as traders eye virus impact

Tokyo stocks closed lower Friday as investors took to the sidelines ahead of a long weekend while assessing the impact of the new coronavirus outbreak on the world's third-largest economy

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ):Tokyo stocks closed lower Friday as investors took to the sidelines ahead of a long weekend while assessing the impact of the new coronavirus outbreak on the world's third-largest economy.

The Nikkei 225 index slipped 0.4 percent, or 92.41 points, to 23,386.74 -- taking losses over the week to 1.3 percent.

The broader Topix index was flat at 1,674. Over the week, it dropped 1.7 percent.

"Worries over the new coronavirus are weighing on the market" even though a cheaper yen is offering some support, Resona Bank said.

Investors are taking a wait-and-see approach ahead of the long weekend, analysts said.

The Japanese market will be closed on Monday for a public holiday.

The yen, which usually holds a safe-haven status, remained weak due to worries over Japan's slowing economy and coronavirus fears, analysts said.

The dollar fetched 111.94 yen against the dollar in late Tokyo trading, against 112.08 yen in New York and 111.41 in Tokyo on Thursday.

Some electronics stocks ended lower, with Sony slipping 0.6 percent to 7,479 yen and chip-making equipment manufacturer Tokyo Electron dropping 1.3 percent to 24,845 yen.

Telecom and investment giant SoftBank Group rose 2.4 percent to 5,664 yen and domestic e-commerce giant Rakuten climbed 4.1 percent to 987 yen, while market heavyweight Fast Retailing, the Uniqlo casual wear operator, was down 1.3 percent at 58,860 yen.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Dollar Bank Tokyo New York Japan Stocks Market Coronavirus

Recent Stories

People are losing jobs in every sector: Bilawal

19 minutes ago

PSL 2020: Karachi Kings takes on Peshawar Zalmi at ..

26 minutes ago

EU Top Diplomat, Palestinian Foreign Minister Disc ..

58 seconds ago

UAE hosts ambassadors to UN for discussions on pro ..

47 minutes ago

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

59 seconds ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $58.94 a barrel T ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.