Tokyo stocks close lower as US-China trade row weighs

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) :Tokyo stocks closed lower on Monday as investors locked in profits amid fresh concerns about the US-China trade row.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index lost 0.56 percent or 123.06 points to 21,755.84 while the broader Topix index ended down 1.03 percent or 16.45 points at 1,587.80.