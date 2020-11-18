UrduPoint.com
Tokyo Stocks Close Lower As Virus Cases Surge

Wed 18th November 2020 | 12:29 PM

Tokyo stocks close lower as virus cases surge

Okyo stocks closed lower on Wednesday after the Japanese capital logged a record daily number of coronavirus cases

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :Tokyo stocks closed lower on Wednesday after the Japanese capital logged a record daily number of coronavirus cases.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index lost 1.10 percent or 286.48 points to end at 25,728.14, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.81 percent or 14.01 points to 1,720.65.

Tokyo recorded 493 new Covid-19 infections on Wednesday -- the city's highest daily figure since the pandemic began.

Infections are gradually increasing across Japan, and on Tuesday the northern Hokkaido region asked people in its capital city to avoid non-essential outings if infection prevention measures cannot be taken.

"Tokyo stocks opened lower following losses on Wall Street... but the market lacked a sense of direction today," Okasan Online Securities said in a note.

In Tokyo trading, SoftBank Group was down 0.91 percent to 6,639 Yen while Uniqlo casual wear operator Fast Retailing dropped 2.

56 percent to 85,200 yen.

Automakers and airlines were lower on worries that economic activity may shrink after reports said the Tokyo government may raise its virus alert level and recommend that shops close early.

Toyota dipped 1.61 percent to 7,319 yen while Honda fell 3.77 percent to 2,954 yen.

Japan Airlines shed 1.69 percent to 1,976 yen while ANA Holdings tumbled 3.11 percent to 2,569 yen.

Sony lost 1.81 percent to 9,237 yen while Panasonic sank 2.86 percent to 1,069 yen.

The Dollar fetched 104.00 yen in Asian trade, against 104.17 yen in New York.

Japan booked a trade surplus of 872.9 billion yen ($8.4 billion) in October, the fourth straight monthly surplus, according to finance ministry data released 10 minutes before the opening bell.

The headline figure, above market expectations of a 300 billion yen surplus, did not prompt any strong market reaction.

