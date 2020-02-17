UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tokyo Stocks Close Lower As Virus Worries Linger 17 February 2020

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 17th February 2020 | 11:54 AM

Tokyo stocks close lower as virus worries linger 17 February 2020

Tokyo stocks closed lower Monday on worries over the spread of the new coronavirus in the country and the economy's worst quarterly contraction in more than five years

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2020 ) :Tokyo stocks closed lower Monday on worries over the spread of the new coronavirus in the country and the economy's worst quarterly contraction in more than five years.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index slipped 0.69 percent, or 164.35 points, to end at 23,523.24, while the broader Topix index was down 0.89 percent, or 15.10 points, to 1,687.77.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Tokyo Stocks Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PM says many camps are still there for Afgnan refu ..

9 minutes ago

Mississippi's Devastating Floods Set to Continue i ..

2 minutes ago

Australia to Evacuate Citizens From Quarantined Di ..

2 minutes ago

Team LeBron outguns Team Giannis in NBA All-Star G ..

2 minutes ago

RS. 100 Prize Bond Result, Winners Of Draw # 29 Li ..

28 minutes ago

'India not allowing proper treatment to Syed Ali G ..

36 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.