Tokyo stocks close lower as virus worries linger 17 February 2020

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2020 ) :Tokyo stocks closed lower Monday on worries over the spread of the new coronavirus in the country and the economy's worst quarterly contraction in more than five years.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index slipped 0.69 percent, or 164.35 points, to end at 23,523.24, while the broader Topix index was down 0.89 percent, or 15.10 points, to 1,687.77.