Tokyo stocks close lower, extending US falls

(@FahadShabbir)

Tokyo stocks closed lower Thursday after falls on Wall Street as the latest US data indicated slowing economic activity, with a higher yen also weighing on the market

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ):Tokyo stocks closed lower Thursday after falls on Wall Street as the latest US data indicated slowing economic activity, with a higher yen also weighing on the market.

The Nikkei 225 index fell 1.44 percent, or 385.89 points, to 26,405.23, while the broader Topix index lost 1.00 percent, or 19.31 points, to 1,915.62.

The dollar stood at 127.93 yen, slipping from 128.80 yen in New York overnight.

"Tokyo stocks are under pressure from weak US share prices and a higher yen," online brokerage Monex said.

Wall Street share prices drifted lower overnight after weak data rekindled worries about a slowdown and "as recessionary concerns shift back into the forefront", said Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management.

Tokyo shares were vulnerable to profit-taking after the Bank of Japan kept its ultra-loose policy on Wednesday, prompting the yen to fall while the Nikkei surged 2.5 percent.

Some blue-chip exporters were lower in Tokyo.

Toyota fell 2.36 percent to 1,864.5 yen, Honda lost 2.24 percent to 3,053 yen, and Nissan dropped 3.61 percent to 419.6 yen.

SoftBank Group ended down 3.67 percent at 5,875 yen.

Tokyo Electron, which makes tools to produce semiconductors, fell 2.50 percent to 44,530 yen.