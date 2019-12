Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2019 ) :Tokyo stocks closed lower on Wednesday in thin trade with foreign investors absent for the Christmas holidays and few fresh market-moving events.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index ended down 0.20 percent, or 47.71 points, at 23,782.87, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.39 percent, or 6.80 points, to 1,721.42.