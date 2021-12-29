Tokyo stocks close lower in thin year-end trade

Tokyo shares closed lower on Wednesday in thin holiday trade, with the market weighed down by US futures losses

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2021 ) :Tokyo shares closed lower on Wednesday in thin holiday trade, with the market weighed down by US futures losses.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 0.56 percent, or 162.28 points, to end at 28,906.88, while the broader Topix index lost 0.30 percent, or 6.03 points, to 1,998.99.