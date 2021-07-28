UrduPoint.com
Tokyo Stocks Close Lower On 28th Jul, 2021

Wed 28th July 2021

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks closed lower on Wednesday, with investor sentiment dampened by falls in the Chinese market after a retreat in US shares, and growing virus cases in Japan adding concern.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index ended down 1.39 percent, or 388.56 points, at 27,581.66, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.95 percent, or 18.39 points, to 1,919.65.

More Stories From Business

