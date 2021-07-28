Tokyo stocks close lower on 28th Jul, 2021

Tokyo stocks closed lower on Wednesday, with investor sentiment dampened by falls in the Chinese market after a retreat in US shares, and growing virus cases in Japan adding concern

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index ended down 1.39 percent, or 388.56 points, at 27,581.66, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.95 percent, or 18.39 points, to 1,919.65.