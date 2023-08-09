Open Menu

Tokyo Stocks Close Lower On Banking Concerns, China Data

Umer Jamshaid Published August 09, 2023 | 07:42 PM

Tokyo stocks close lower on banking concerns, China data

Tokyo stocks closed lower Wednesday on concerns over the banking sector and weak China trade data, while investors await US inflation figures for clues on Fed strategy

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ):Tokyo stocks closed lower Wednesday on concerns over the banking sector and weak China trade data, while investors await US inflation figures for clues on Fed strategy.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index slipped 0.53 percent, or 172.96 points, to 32,204.33, while the broader Topix index trimmed 0.40 percent, or 9.16 points, to 2,282.57.

The dollar fetched 143.22 yen, against 143.40 yen seen in New York on Tuesday.

Moody's downgraded 10 US regional banks and placed another six lenders on watch for a possible cut, citing the rising costs of bank deposits and a worsening outlook for credit quality.

The downgrade, as well as drops in China's exports and imports, "prompted worries over (a global) economic slowdown" and weighed on the market, senior strategist Shuji Hosoi of Daiwa Securities said in a commentary.

Official data showed Tuesday that China suffered its biggest fall in exports in more than three years last month -- a 14.5 percent drop -- reflecting weakening international demand for Chinese products.

Imports shrank a forecast-busting 12.4 percent, a ninth straight month of contraction and further evidence that domestic demand has fallen off a cliff.

Investors were increasingly taking "a wait-and-see attitude ahead of the release of the US consumer price index" on Thursday, Mizuho Securities said in a note.

Among major shares in Tokyo, Soft Bank Group dropped 3.13 percent to 6,802 yen after it reported a surprise net loss of more than $3 billion in the first quarter on Tuesday.

Sony Group was up just 0.08 percent at 12,985 yen ahead of its first-quarter earnings report.

After the closing bell, Sony Group said it has slightly upgraded its annual sales and net profit forecasts, driven by strength in its music business and favorable foreign exchange rates.

Panasonic fell 1.34 percent to 1,622 yen.

Toyota declined 1.16 percent to 2,395.5 yen.

Airlines ended higher, with ANA Holdings advancing 1.69 percent to 3,369 yen and Japan Airlines rallying 2.29 percent to 3,076 yen.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Music Exchange Exports Business Dollar China Bank Tokyo Price New York Japan Stocks Market Billion

Recent Stories

Senate passes resolution demanding timely election ..

Senate passes resolution demanding timely elections

20 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs ready to welcome homecoming vacation ..

Dubai Customs ready to welcome homecoming vacation travelers

43 minutes ago
 Aramex reports resilient performance in H1 2023, d ..

Aramex reports resilient performance in H1 2023, despite challenging market cond ..

48 minutes ago
 Independence Day Special: Get Your Phone Fixed and ..

Independence Day Special: Get Your Phone Fixed and Enjoy the Festive Fun with vi ..

48 minutes ago
 Battle for KE management control likely to be very ..

Battle for KE management control likely to be very prolonged

53 minutes ago
 Independence day to be celebrated in Hyderabad on ..

Independence day to be celebrated in Hyderabad on Aug 14

31 minutes ago
Mofaz Alam's calligraphic work displayed at PAC

Mofaz Alam's calligraphic work displayed at PAC

31 minutes ago
 Families of eight police martyrs given plots

Families of eight police martyrs given plots

31 minutes ago
 SALU to celebrate Independence Day in befitting ma ..

SALU to celebrate Independence Day in befitting manner

31 minutes ago
 Meeting held to review arrangements for Independen ..

Meeting held to review arrangements for Independence Day celebrations

31 minutes ago
 Shahzain Bugti pays farewell visit to ANF Headquar ..

Shahzain Bugti pays farewell visit to ANF Headquarters

38 minutes ago
 Nine dead, two missing in France holiday home fire ..

Nine dead, two missing in France holiday home fire 'tragedy'

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Business