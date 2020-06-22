Tokyo stocks close lower on fears of worsening pandemic

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :Tokyo stocks closed lower on Monday, with fears over increasing global virus infections outweighing hopes for a resumption of business activity and investors eyeing economic indicators due this week.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index ended down 0.18 percent or 41.52 points at 22,437.27, while the broader Topix index fell 0.23 percent or 3.71 points to 1,579.09.