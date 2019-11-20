UrduPoint.com
Tokyo Stocks Close Lower On Fresh Trade Worries

Muhammad Irfan 12 minutes ago Wed 20th November 2019 | 11:40 AM

Tokyo stocks closed lower on Wednesday as the market was weighed down by fresh concerns on US-China trade talks after Beijing hit out at the US over Hong Kong protests

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019 ) :Tokyo stocks closed lower on Wednesday as the market was weighed down by fresh concerns on US-China trade talks after Beijing hit out at the US over Hong Kong protests.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.62 percent or 144.08 points to 23,148.57, while the broader Topix index dropped 0.33 percent or 5.62 points at 1,691.11.

