Tokyo stocks close lower on fresh trade worries

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019 ) :Tokyo stocks closed lower on Wednesday as the market was weighed down by fresh concerns on US-China trade talks after Beijing hit out at the US over Hong Kong protests.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.62 percent or 144.08 points to 23,148.57, while the broader Topix index dropped 0.33 percent or 5.62 points at 1,691.11.