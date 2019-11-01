UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tokyo Stocks Close Lower On Fresh US-China Tensions

Umer Jamshaid 51 seconds ago Fri 01st November 2019 | 12:24 PM

Tokyo stocks close lower on fresh US-China tensions

Tokyo stocks closed lower on Friday as investors took profits, with fresh worries over US-China trade tensions and a stronger yen weighing on the market

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) :Tokyo stocks closed lower on Friday as investors took profits, with fresh worries over US-China trade tensions and a stronger Yen weighing on the market.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index eased 0.33 percent or 76.27 points to 22,850.77. Over the week, it gained 0.22 percent.

The broader Topix index edged down 0.03 percent or 0.51 points at 1,666.50, leaving a weekly gain of 1.10 percent.

Tokyo stocks had opened lower, taking a negative lead from Wall Street after Beijing slammed US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for a speech it said had "viciously attacked" China.

In the latest hawkish take on China by the Trump administration, Pompeo on Wednesday called Beijing "truly hostile" to the United States and vowed to ramp up pressure on China on multiple fronts.

Bloomberg news reported that as a four-day policy plenum is taking place in Beijing, Chinese officials cast doubt on the chances of reaching a comprehensive long-term trade deal with the US, even as the two sides near the signing of a "phase one" agreement.

The Dollar fell against the yen, a negative for Japanese exporters, trading at 107.99 yen against 108.00 yen in New York Thursday afternoon.

But early losses in equities narrowed with investors hunting companies that had announced strong earnings, noted Makoto Sengoku, market analyst at Tokai Tokyo Research Institute.

The market was "resilient" thanks to those companies, he told AFP.

The Tokyo market also took "relief" from a private survey released Friday that showed October factory activity in China expanded at its quickest pace since February 2017, he said.

Investors were now waiting for US economic data later Friday.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Dollar China Trump Beijing Tokyo Lead New York United States February October Stocks 2017 Market From Agreement Pace (Pakistan) Limited Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Iqbals' birth anniversary to be celebrated with ze ..

53 seconds ago

Soft loans for strethening cottage industry

55 seconds ago

Russia to Start Deploying New Satellite Communicat ..

57 seconds ago

BRICS Nations' Media Outlets to Adopt Fact-Checkin ..

59 seconds ago

Good news for Sikh pilgrims : No passport, no visa ..

19 minutes ago

Editorial: Book fair cements Sharjah&#039;s status ..

25 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.