Tokyo stocks close lower on fresh US-China tensions

Tokyo stocks closed lower on Friday as investors took profits, with fresh worries over US-China trade tensions and a stronger yen weighing on the market

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) :Tokyo stocks closed lower on Friday as investors took profits, with fresh worries over US-China trade tensions and a stronger Yen weighing on the market.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index eased 0.33 percent or 76.27 points to 22,850.77. Over the week, it gained 0.22 percent.

The broader Topix index edged down 0.03 percent or 0.51 points at 1,666.50, leaving a weekly gain of 1.10 percent.

Tokyo stocks had opened lower, taking a negative lead from Wall Street after Beijing slammed US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for a speech it said had "viciously attacked" China.

In the latest hawkish take on China by the Trump administration, Pompeo on Wednesday called Beijing "truly hostile" to the United States and vowed to ramp up pressure on China on multiple fronts.

Bloomberg news reported that as a four-day policy plenum is taking place in Beijing, Chinese officials cast doubt on the chances of reaching a comprehensive long-term trade deal with the US, even as the two sides near the signing of a "phase one" agreement.

The Dollar fell against the yen, a negative for Japanese exporters, trading at 107.99 yen against 108.00 yen in New York Thursday afternoon.

But early losses in equities narrowed with investors hunting companies that had announced strong earnings, noted Makoto Sengoku, market analyst at Tokai Tokyo Research Institute.

The market was "resilient" thanks to those companies, he told AFP.

The Tokyo market also took "relief" from a private survey released Friday that showed October factory activity in China expanded at its quickest pace since February 2017, he said.

Investors were now waiting for US economic data later Friday.