Tokyo Stocks Close Lower On Geopolitical Worries 26 June 2019

Umer Jamshaid 16 minutes ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 11:30 AM

Tokyo stocks close lower on geopolitical worries 26 June 2019

Tokyo stocks closed lower on Wednesday, extending falls on Wall Street as investors fled to safe haven assets amid US-Iran tensions and ahead of the G20 summit this week

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2019 ) :Tokyo stocks closed lower on Wednesday, extending falls on Wall Street as investors fled to safe haven assets amid US-Iran tensions and ahead of the G20 summit this week.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.51 percent, or 107.22 points, to end at 21,086.59, while the broader Topix index lost 0.59 percent, or 9.15 points, at 1,534.34.

