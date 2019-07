Tokyo stocks close lower on higher yen 03 July 2019

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :Tokyo stocks closed lower on Wednesday, weighed down by a higher Yen and losses in Chinese shares.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.53 percent, or 116.11 points, at 21,638.16, while the broader Topix index lost 0.65 percent, or 10.30 points, to close at 1,579.54.