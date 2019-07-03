UrduPoint.com
Tokyo Stocks Close Lower On Higher Yen 03 July 2019

Muhammad Irfan 27 seconds ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 11:56 AM

Tokyo stocks close lower on higher yen 03 July 2019

Tokyo stocks closed lower on Wednesday, weighed down by a higher yen and losses in Chinese shares

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :Tokyo stocks closed lower on Wednesday, weighed down by a higher Yen and losses in Chinese shares.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.53 percent, or 116.11 points, at 21,638.16, while the broader Topix index lost 0.65 percent, or 10.30 points, to close at 1,579.54.

"The yen slightly strengthened against the Dollar and Chinese shares fell, which weighed on Tokyo stocks," Okasan Online Securities chief strategist Yoshihiro Ito said in a commentary.

The dollar fetched 107.63 yen in Asian trade, down from 107.88 yen in New York and 108.33 yen in Tokyo on Tuesday.

In Tokyo share trading, oil-linked shares were lower following a slump in crude prices, with oil developer JXTG dropping 2.86 percent to 526.3 yen and Japan Petroleum Exploration fell 3.18 percent to 2,464 yen.

Chip makers also dropped, with chip-testing equipment maker Advantest falling 4.72 percent to 3,025 yen and SCREEN Holdings 4.12 percent to 4,880 yen.

Banks were among the losers on worries over sagging profits as yields on the US long-term bond remained low.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial was down 1.04 percent at 519.1 yen and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial 0.88 percent at 3,824 yen.

