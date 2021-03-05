Tokyo stocks close lower on price concerns

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Tokyo, March 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks closed lower on Friday, extending a rout on Wall Street, where investors were disappointed by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's response to inflation fears.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index slid 0.23 percent or 65.79 points to end at 28,864.32, while the broader Topix index fell 0.61 percent or 11.44 points to 1,896.18.