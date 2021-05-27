UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tokyo Stocks Close Lower On Profit-taking

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 11:20 AM

Tokyo stocks close lower on profit-taking

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks closed lower on profit-taking Thursday, snapping a five-day winning streak, with trade cautious after modest Wall Street rallies and investors weighing the prospects for recovery in major economies.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index slid 0.33 percent, or 93.18 points, to end at 28,549.01, while the broader Topix index fell 0.50 percent, or 9.65 points, to 1,911.02.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Tokyo Stocks

Recent Stories

Shakhbout bin Nahyan receives Minister of Foreign ..

7 minutes ago

HBL Inks Landmark Investment in Finja, Pakistan’ ..

34 minutes ago

India posts daily rise in COVID-19 cases of 211,29 ..

51 minutes ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 168.45 million

52 minutes ago

Local Press: UAE’s aviation sector cruising desp ..

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.