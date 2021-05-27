Tokyo stocks close lower on profit-taking

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks closed lower on profit-taking Thursday, snapping a five-day winning streak, with trade cautious after modest Wall Street rallies and investors weighing the prospects for recovery in major economies.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index slid 0.33 percent, or 93.18 points, to end at 28,549.01, while the broader Topix index fell 0.50 percent, or 9.65 points, to 1,911.02.