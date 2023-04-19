Tokyo stocks close lower on profit-taking

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2023 ):Tokyo stocks closed lower on Wednesday as profit-taking weighed on the market after eight days of gains, with investors cautious ahead of corporate earnings season.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index slipped 0.18 percent, or 52.07 points, to 28,606.76 while the broader Topix index edged down 0.02 percent, or 0.51 points, to 2.040.38.

Investors searched for a sense of direction in early trade after US markets failed to provide fresh cues.

"A wait-and-see attitude is growing ahead of corporate earnings season" and after US stocks barely moved overnight, Mizuho Securities said.

Profit-taking also weighed on the market, snapping the Japanese indexes' winning streak, analysts said.

Global investors are watching US earnings reports after Goldman Sachs issued disappointing results, while other banks' announcements were stronger.

"It is clear from the banks so far that fears of a banking crisis have receded, and instead the focus is turning to what extent banks tighten up lending standards," said Tapas Strickland at National Australia Bank.

Market players are also monitoring Chinese economic data, which they expect "to improve further in the next couple of months, given a continued reopening impulse, still-accommodative macro policies and a low base from 2022 Q2," Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management said.

The dollar fetched 134.43 yen in Asia, against 134.10 yen in New York on Tuesday.

Among major shares, Nintendo fell 0.32 percent to 5,542 yen, and Toyota lost 0.57 percent to 1,823 yen. Shipping firm Mitsui O.S.K. Lines fell 0.84 percent to 3,530 yen.

Panasonic rose 1.09 percent to 1,296 yen, and Sony Group gained 0.98 percent to 12,310 yen.