UrduPoint.com

Tokyo Stocks Close Lower On Profit-taking

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 19, 2023 | 07:04 PM

Tokyo stocks close lower on profit-taking

Tokyo stocks closed lower on Wednesday as profit-taking weighed on the market after eight days of gains, with investors cautious ahead of corporate earnings season

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2023 ):Tokyo stocks closed lower on Wednesday as profit-taking weighed on the market after eight days of gains, with investors cautious ahead of corporate earnings season.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index slipped 0.18 percent, or 52.07 points, to 28,606.76 while the broader Topix index edged down 0.02 percent, or 0.51 points, to 2.040.38.

Investors searched for a sense of direction in early trade after US markets failed to provide fresh cues.

"A wait-and-see attitude is growing ahead of corporate earnings season" and after US stocks barely moved overnight, Mizuho Securities said.

Profit-taking also weighed on the market, snapping the Japanese indexes' winning streak, analysts said.

Global investors are watching US earnings reports after Goldman Sachs issued disappointing results, while other banks' announcements were stronger.

"It is clear from the banks so far that fears of a banking crisis have receded, and instead the focus is turning to what extent banks tighten up lending standards," said Tapas Strickland at National Australia Bank.

Market players are also monitoring Chinese economic data, which they expect "to improve further in the next couple of months, given a continued reopening impulse, still-accommodative macro policies and a low base from 2022 Q2," Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management said.

The dollar fetched 134.43 yen in Asia, against 134.10 yen in New York on Tuesday.

Among major shares, Nintendo fell 0.32 percent to 5,542 yen, and Toyota lost 0.57 percent to 1,823 yen. Shipping firm Mitsui O.S.K. Lines fell 0.84 percent to 3,530 yen.

Panasonic rose 1.09 percent to 1,296 yen, and Sony Group gained 0.98 percent to 12,310 yen.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Australia Dollar China Bank Tokyo New York Stocks Market From Toyota Asia

Recent Stories

Meezan Bank declares Rs15.4 bln profit after tax i ..

Meezan Bank declares Rs15.4 bln profit after tax in Q1

15 minutes ago
 Current Account Surplus of $654m recorded for Marc ..

Current Account Surplus of $654m recorded for March: Dar

57 minutes ago
 UAE, South Africa explore trade and investment opp ..

UAE, South Africa explore trade and investment opportunities

1 hour ago
 ‘Now total fascism prevails,’: Imran Khan reac ..

‘Now total fascism prevails,’: Imran Khan reacts to cases, abduction of his ..

1 hour ago
 Ministry of Climate Change and Environment launche ..

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment launches marine plastic waste monitor ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai logs over AED1.9bn in realty transactions We ..

Dubai logs over AED1.9bn in realty transactions Wednesday

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.