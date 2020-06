Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :Tokyo stocks closed lower on Wednesday as investors cashed in after the key Nikkei index soared nearly five percent in the previous session.

The Nikkei 225 lost 0.56 percent, or 126.45 points, to end at 22,455.76, while the broader Topix index fell 0.40 percent, or 6.36 points, to 1,587.09.