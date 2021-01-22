UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tokyo Stocks Close Lower On Profit-taking On 22 Jan 2021

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 12:20 PM

Tokyo stocks close lower on profit-taking on 22 jan 2021

Tokyo stocks closed lower Friday on profit-taking, with investors in wait-and-see mode ahead of earnings season and facing a dearth of fresh market-moving factors

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks closed lower Friday on profit-taking, with investors in wait-and-see mode ahead of earnings season and facing a dearth of fresh market-moving factors.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 0.44 percent or 125.41 points to end at 28,631.45, while the broader Topix index slid 0.21 percent or 4.00 points to 1,856.64.

"Profit-taking was dominant ahead of the weekend as investors await the earnings season that kicks off next week," said Yoshihiro Ito of Okasan Online Securities.

In Tokyo trading, Nissan dropped 2.10 percent to 555.6 Yen after reports said it was partially pausing production at a UK factory due to virus-related supply delays.

Its bigger rival Toyota sank 1.08 percent to 7,660 yen while Honda fell 1.40 percent to 2,851.

5 yen.

Panasonic jumped 3.27 percent to 1,463 yen in its fifth straight session of rallies, after it said Thursday it has developed a cool box for storing coronavirus vaccines.

Advertising firm Dentsu lost 2.19 percent at 3,130 yen after a report said Japan had internally concluded the postponed Tokyo Olympics need to be cancelled -- a claim officials quickly dismissed.

SoftBank Group fell 1.63 percent to 8,800 yen while Sony was down 1.17 percent to 10,480 yen.

The Dollar fetched 103.66 yen in Asian trade, against 103.50 yen in New York.

Japan's core inflation, which excludes fresh food, was down 1.0 percent in December, while the headline figure for 2020 was down 0.2 percent, according to data released by the internal affairs ministry before the opening bell.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Dollar Honda Tokyo New York United Kingdom Japan December Stocks 2020 Olympics Nissan Toyota Asia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

University of Peshawar turns bankrupt, won’t be ..

11 minutes ago

Russia to Deliver to Myanmar Pantsir-S1 Air Defens ..

5 minutes ago

248 petrol pumps fined, 509 issued warnings across ..

5 minutes ago

Germany virus death toll tops 50,000: health agenc ..

5 minutes ago

CAR Declares Emergency for 15 Days Amid Post-Elect ..

5 minutes ago

Country’s foreign exchange reserves increase to ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.