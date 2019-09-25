Tokyo stocks close lower on risk-off sentiment

Tokyo stocks closed lower on Wednesday on risk-off sentiment after the launch of a formal impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump and amid renewed worries over the US-China trade conflict

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.36 percent or 78.69 points to end at 22,020.15, while the broader Topix index fell 0.18 percent or 2.86 points to 1,620.08.