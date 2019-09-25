UrduPoint.com
Tokyo Stocks Close Lower On Risk-off Sentiment

Sumaira FH 2 hours ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 11:30 AM

Tokyo stocks close lower on risk-off sentiment

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :Tokyo stocks closed lower on Wednesday on risk-off sentiment after the launch of a formal impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump and amid renewed worries over the US-China trade conflict.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.36 percent or 78.69 points to end at 22,020.15, while the broader Topix index fell 0.18 percent or 2.86 points to 1,620.08.

