UrduPoint.com

Tokyo Stocks Close Lower On Ukraine Fears

Muhammad Irfan Published February 17, 2022 | 01:10 PM

Tokyo stocks close lower on Ukraine fears

Tokyo stocks ended lower Thursday as concerns over geopolitical risks linked to the Ukraine situation continued to weigh on market sentiment

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :Tokyo stocks ended lower Thursday as concerns over geopolitical risks linked to the Ukraine situation continued to weigh on market sentiment.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index dropped 0.83 percent or 227.53 points to close at 27,232.87, while the broader Topix index lost 0.79 percent or 15.39 points to 1,931.24.

The Dollar fetched 115.20 Yen in Asian trade, inching down from 115.46 yen seen on Wednesday in New York.

Investor fears over Ukraine were rekindled after Washington said Wednesday the US had seen no evidence of a significant Russian pullback of its military forces from Ukraine's borders.

The Nikkei "started trading lower, then concerns over inflation and geopolitical risks prompted widespread sell-offs, resulting in the expansion of losses at some moments," Okasan Online Securities said.

Among major shares in Tokyo, Toyota dipped 1.45 percent to 2,160.5 yen. Sony Group fell 1.41 percent to 12,160 yen and SoftBank Group slid 2.27 percent to 5,117 yen.

Uniqlo-operator Fast Retailing lost 1.13 percent to 63,700 yen. Industrial robot maker Fanuc dropped 2.02 percent to 22,780 yen.

Japan's government was later Thursday expected to announce a slight easing of Japan's strict virus border rules.

Japan Airlines gained 0.24 percent to 2,411 yen. Its rival ANA Holdings was down 0.14 percent to 2,664.5 yen.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Ukraine Dollar Russia Washington Robot Tokyo New York Japan Border Stocks Market From Government Toyota Asia

Recent Stories

Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia, UAE are &#039;terr ..

Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia, UAE are &#039;terrorist actions&#039;: Kosovo PM

48 minutes ago
 Mongolia's COVID-19 tally exceeds 460,000

Mongolia's COVID-19 tally exceeds 460,000

18 minutes ago
 Death Toll From Heavy Rains in Brazil's Petropolis ..

Death Toll From Heavy Rains in Brazil's Petropolis Rises to 104 People - Reports

18 minutes ago
 Los Angeles crosses grim milestone of 30,000 COVID ..

Los Angeles crosses grim milestone of 30,000 COVID-19 deaths

18 minutes ago
 Textile exports likely to touch $21bln mark by Jun ..

Textile exports likely to touch $21bln mark by June: Farrukh Habib

18 minutes ago
 UN chief calls migration a positive global phenome ..

UN chief calls migration a positive global phenomenon

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>