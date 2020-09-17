UrduPoint.com
Tokyo Stocks Close Lower On US Falls On 17 Sep 2020

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 06:05 PM

Tokyo stocks close lower on US falls on 17 sep 2020

Tokyo (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ):Tokyo stocks closed lower on Thursday as investors were disheartened by falls in US high-tech shares, with the Bank of Japan's unchanged policy failing to support the market.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.67 percent, or 156.16 points, at 23,319.37 at the close, while the broader Topix index ended down 0.36 percent, or 5.95 points, at 1,638.40.

