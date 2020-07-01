UrduPoint.com
Tokyo Stocks Close Lower On Virus Worries

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 11:30 AM

Tokyo stocks close lower on virus worries

Tokyo, July 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :Tokyo stocks closed lower on Wednesday amid concerns over the increase in new coronavirus cases in the capital, as Japan's top government spokesman warned a state of emergency could be re-issued.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index shed 0.75 percent, or 166.41 points, to end at 22,121.73 while the broader Topix index fell 1.29 percent, or 20.16 points, to 1,538.61.

