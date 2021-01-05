UrduPoint.com
Tokyo Stocks Close Lower On Wall Street Loss, Virus Fears

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 39 seconds ago Tue 05th January 2021 | 11:30 AM

Tokyo stocks close lower on Wall Street loss, virus fears

Tokyo, Jan 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks closed down on Tuesday following Wall Street falls on continued jitters over the global spread of coronavirus and ahead of key US Senate runoff elections.

The bellwether Nikkei 225 index lost 0.37 percent, or 99.75 points, to 27,158.63, while the broader Topix index fell 0.19 percent, or 3.37 percent to 1,791.22.

