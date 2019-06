Tokyo stocks close lower, snap three-day win streak 12 June 2019

Tokyo stocks closed lower on Wednesday on profit-taking, snapping a three-day winning streak amid lingering anxiety over the US-China trade war

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2019 ) :Tokyo stocks closed lower on Wednesday on profit-taking, snapping a three-day winning streak amid lingering anxiety over the US-China trade war.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index lost 0.35 percent or 74.56 points to end at 21,129.72, while the broader Topix index was down 0.45 percent or 7.10 points at 1,554.22.