UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tokyo Stocks Close Lower, Snap Three-day Winning Streak

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 12 hours ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 12:29 PM

Tokyo stocks close lower, snap three-day winning streak

Tokyo stocks closed lower on Wednesday on profit-taking, snapping a three-day winning streak amid lingering anxiety over the US-China trade war

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2019 ) :Tokyo stocks closed lower on Wednesday on profit-taking, snapping a three-day winning streak amid lingering anxiety over the US-China trade war.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index lost 0.35 percent or 74.56 points to end at 21,129.72, while the broader Topix index was down 0.45 percent or 7.10 points at 1,554.22.

Investors are wary about the Japanese economy's prospects and worried about external factors such as the US-China trade war, Hiroaki Hiwata, strategist at Toyo Securities, told AFP.

Speaking to the media about China, US President Donald Trump said: "It's me right now that's holding up the deal," adding that "we're going to either do a great deal with China or we're not going to do a deal at all.

" Falls on Wall Street also prompted Tokyo investors to sell on profit-taking, analysts said.

The Dollar fetched 108.33 Yen in Asian trade, against 108.51 yen in New York.

In Tokyo, SoftBank Group dropped 2.40 percent to 9,960 yen after a group of US state governments filed a lawsuit to block the proposed $26 billion merger between Sprint, majority owned by SoftBank, and T-Mobile, saying the deal would harm consumers.

Nintendo fell 3.53 percent to 37,980 yen after the game giant postponed the release of popular game.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Dollar China Trump Tokyo New York Stocks Media All Asia Billion

Recent Stories

Vietnam jails shipbuilding executive in graft crac ..

13 minutes ago

US State Department Appoints Donald Booth as Speci ..

37 minutes ago

Govt strictly against corruption: Shibli Faraz

37 minutes ago

Trump Says Poland to Build Facility For 1,000 US T ..

37 minutes ago

'Self-medication has negative impact on human heal ..

37 minutes ago

Sudan Opposition Demands International Probe Into ..

42 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.