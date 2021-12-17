Tokyo stocks close lower weighed by falls across Asian 17th Dec, 2021

Tokyo stocks closed lower on Friday over profit-taking following rallies in the previous session, weighed down by falls in other Asian bourses

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks closed lower on Friday over profit-taking following rallies in the previous session, weighed down by falls in other Asian bourses.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index closed down 1.79 percent or 520.64 points at 28,545.68, while the broader Topix index slipped 1.42 percent or 28.61 points to end at 1,984.47.