Tokyo stocks close lower with eyes on earnings, trade

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2019 ):Tokyo stocks closed lower on Monday as investors remained cautious amid corporate earnings season and ahead of US-China trade talks.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index slipped 0.19 percent or 41.35 points to 21,616.80 while the broader Topix index ended down 0.19 percent or 2.95 points at 1,568.57.

"A wait-and-see attitude may spread ahead of the Bank of Japan's policy board meeting and the US FOMC meeting, as well as resumption of the US-China trade talks" this week, Mizuho Securities said in a commentary.

Investors are also closely watching earnings reports, it added.

Falls in Chinese shares also weighed on the Japanese market, Okasan Online Securities said in a note.

The dollar fetched 108.60 yen in Asian trade, against 108.66 yen in New York late Friday.

In Tokyo, blue-chip exporters were broadly lower, with Honda dropping 0.78 percent to 2,763.5 yen and chip-making equipment producer Tokyo Electron closing down 0.79 percent at 18,150 yen.

Hitachi was off 2.59 percent at 3,830 yen, industrial robot maker Fanuc was down 1.63 percent at 19,265 yen and construction machine maker Komatsu ended down 0.29 percent at 2,440.5 yen ahead of their earnings reports after the close of the market Monday.