UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tokyo Stocks Close Lower With Eyes On Earnings, Trade

Muhammad Irfan 52 seconds ago Mon 29th July 2019 | 01:25 PM

Tokyo stocks close lower with eyes on earnings, trade

Tokyo stocks closed lower on Monday as investors remained cautious amid corporate earnings season and ahead of US-China trade talks

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2019 ):Tokyo stocks closed lower on Monday as investors remained cautious amid corporate earnings season and ahead of US-China trade talks.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index slipped 0.19 percent or 41.35 points to 21,616.80 while the broader Topix index ended down 0.19 percent or 2.95 points at 1,568.57.

"A wait-and-see attitude may spread ahead of the Bank of Japan's policy board meeting and the US FOMC meeting, as well as resumption of the US-China trade talks" this week, Mizuho Securities said in a commentary.

Investors are also closely watching earnings reports, it added.

Falls in Chinese shares also weighed on the Japanese market, Okasan Online Securities said in a note.

The dollar fetched 108.60 yen in Asian trade, against 108.66 yen in New York late Friday.

In Tokyo, blue-chip exporters were broadly lower, with Honda dropping 0.78 percent to 2,763.5 yen and chip-making equipment producer Tokyo Electron closing down 0.79 percent at 18,150 yen.

Hitachi was off 2.59 percent at 3,830 yen, industrial robot maker Fanuc was down 1.63 percent at 19,265 yen and construction machine maker Komatsu ended down 0.29 percent at 2,440.5 yen ahead of their earnings reports after the close of the market Monday.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Dollar China Bank Robot Honda Tokyo New York Japan May Stocks Market Asia

Recent Stories

CJP Khosa takes notice to determine life sentence ..

18 minutes ago

Sindh Govt committed rigging in recently held by-e ..

17 minutes ago

Usman Dar resigns from party post

17 minutes ago

Hearing of drugs case against Rana Sana Ullah adjo ..

17 minutes ago

This guy exposed the inaction of authorities over ..

55 minutes ago

A vast majority of Pakistanis (78%) think Eid shou ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.