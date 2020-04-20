UrduPoint.com
Tokyo Stocks Close Lower With Eyes On Local Virus Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 11:39 AM

Tokyo stocks close lower with eyes on local virus cases

Tokyo stocks closed lower on Monday after sharp rallies last week on hopes for a phased reopening of the US economy, with investor focus now on the number of local virus cases

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) :Tokyo stocks closed lower on Monday after sharp rallies last week on hopes for a phased reopening of the US economy, with investor focus now on the number of local virus cases.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index lost 1.15 percent, or 228.14 points, to end at 19,669.12, while the broader Topix index fell 0.70 percent, or 10.13 points, to 1,432.41.

